Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $7.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. 25,686,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,588,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after buying an additional 274,932 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

