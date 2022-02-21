Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

YRI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.68.

YRI stock opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$36,733.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,575.52. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,463 shares of company stock valued at $909,513.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

