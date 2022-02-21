Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Citigroup

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,062,000 after acquiring an additional 150,271 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Yandex by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408,065 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,404,000 after buying an additional 113,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,177,000 after buying an additional 213,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

