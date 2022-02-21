Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Citigroup

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.
Shares of Yandex stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yandex (YNDX)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.