Ycash (YEC) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $24,438.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00283316 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00074802 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00089360 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002831 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004650 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,219,575 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

