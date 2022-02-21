Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Autodesk reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

ADSK stock traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $216.19 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,092,000 after buying an additional 98,235 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,120,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

