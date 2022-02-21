Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC traded down $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.59. 1,020,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day moving average is $200.10. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $162.10 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.