Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.47 Million

Analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report $723.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.50 million. Genesco posted sales of $636.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Genesco’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

GCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE:GCO traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $66.86. 72,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $976.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11. Genesco has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Genesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

