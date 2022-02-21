Zacks: Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

