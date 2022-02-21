Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.40. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NYSE XYL opened at $90.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

