Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $71.65. 631,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $81.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.