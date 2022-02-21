Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneSpan.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of OSPN opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $640.26 million, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in OneSpan by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

