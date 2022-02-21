Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 253,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

