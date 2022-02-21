Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $771.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce $771.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.50 million and the lowest is $768.20 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $716.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 1,114,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,885. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.