Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $771.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce $771.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.50 million and the lowest is $768.20 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $716.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.
RXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
