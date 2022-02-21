Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Post $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. STAG Industrial reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.87%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.