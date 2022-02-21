Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.26 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $13.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

