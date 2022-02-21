Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Apple reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,313,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,757,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,772,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.60. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.