Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.14). Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 116,194 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.01. 3,141,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,327,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

