Zacks: Brokerages Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Brokerages expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to report $6.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.61 million and the lowest is $5.86 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $2.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $20.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.34 million to $21.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.21 million, with estimates ranging from $32.47 million to $47.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DarioHealth.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DarioHealth by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DarioHealth by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 157,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $7.85 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

