Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce sales of $148.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.90 million and the highest is $148.84 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $144.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $593.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $593.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $622.96 million, with estimates ranging from $602.75 million to $634.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO David William Sides bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $19,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 780,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 245,671 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,908.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $20.28.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.