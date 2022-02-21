Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Separately, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 67,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.12. 1,342,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,150. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.26.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

