Zacks Investment Research Lowers Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Separately, ING Group upgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of EURN opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. Euronav has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after buying an additional 1,759,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,003,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 512,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 439,664 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

