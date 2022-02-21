Zap (ZAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Zap has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $54,229.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00037819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00107712 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.