Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA stock traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $420.31. 536,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.85 and a 200-day moving average of $551.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $418.42 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

