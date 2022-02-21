Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) to report sales of $324.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.80 million. Ziff Davis posted sales of $398.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ziff Davis.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $106.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $98.48 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

