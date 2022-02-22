-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

WPRT stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,521. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $244.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.