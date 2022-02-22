$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lufax’s earnings. Lufax reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lufax will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lufax.

A number of analysts recently commented on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.74.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after buying an additional 15,765,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lufax by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,355,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

