-$0.24 EPS Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.03). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 88,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,606. 2U has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis bought 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in 2U by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,834,000 after acquiring an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 2U by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after acquiring an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in 2U by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 288,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 139,945 shares in the last quarter.

2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

