$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $242.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,576,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,072.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.