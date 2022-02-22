$0.42 EPS Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. Triumph Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

TGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. FMR LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after buying an additional 717,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 644,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 719,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

