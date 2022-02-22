$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Commvault Systems reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,490 shares of company stock valued at $635,409 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 93,582 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

