$0.67 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Koppers posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of KOP opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Koppers by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Koppers by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

