$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.26. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

