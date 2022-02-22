$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.00. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCN opened at $142.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $107.17 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.66.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

