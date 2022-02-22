$1.04 EPS Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.09. Republic Services posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.59. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

