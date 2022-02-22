$1.10 EPS Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.15. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.21. 337,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 112,230 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

