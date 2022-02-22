$1.22 EPS Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.13. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $7.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.43.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $236.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.32 and its 200 day moving average is $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $591.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

