10,725 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

