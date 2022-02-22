$134.68 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post $134.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.21 million and the lowest is $130.30 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $121.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $488.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.68 million to $493.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $557.91 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,158. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $50.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 53,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after buying an additional 657,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

