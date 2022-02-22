13,539 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31.

