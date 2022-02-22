$14.05 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will report $14.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Greenbrook TMS posted sales of $9.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $52.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $53.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $73.78 million, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $88.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBNH shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBNH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 9,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,888. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $58.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.