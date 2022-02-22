1,407 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,751,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,771,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,921,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $62.73.

