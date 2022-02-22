$141.40 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to announce $141.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.80 million and the highest is $145.00 million. Universal Display posted sales of $141.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $548.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.07 million to $552.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $655.84 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $670.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.27. 5,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $135.84 and a 52 week high of $246.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.