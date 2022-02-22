15,536 Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 48.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 503,620 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 25.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

