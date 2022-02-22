16,653 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,911,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 173.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,261,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 800,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 93.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,634,000 after acquiring an additional 731,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHLS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

