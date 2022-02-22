$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.09. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.74. 73,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,876. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $91.10 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

