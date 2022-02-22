$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eBay.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $303,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.15. 6,893,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,430. eBay has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

