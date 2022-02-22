22nd Century Group (XXII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XXII opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XXII shares. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the third quarter worth $290,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

