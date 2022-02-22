$26.82 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report sales of $26.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $30.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $121.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.05 million to $149.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $126.36 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 1,615,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,556. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $453.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.