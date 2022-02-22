31,099 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

