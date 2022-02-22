3,325 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in nCino by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $83.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09.
In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on NCNO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
